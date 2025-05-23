Aldi announces search for new Scottish products

By Barbara Buchan
Contributor
Published 23rd May 2025, 09:41 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 11:48 BST
Grand Productions
Grand Productions
Scottish producers have a rare chance to Meet the Buyer at this year’s Royal Highland Show

Aldi Scotland is inviting Scottish food and drink producers to pitch new product ideas at this year’s Royal Highland Show.

The popular supermarket, which has the largest dedicated Scottish Buying Department in the country, has a prominent role at the iconic Edinburgh show taking place from 19 to 22 June. It is offering suppliers a rare chance to get in front of the people who decide what goes on shelves with its Meet the Buyer showcase.

With more than 450 Scottish food and drink products already in Aldi stores, the retailer is actively seeking to expand its offering and is calling on suppliers with an authentic provenance story to get in touch.

Marine Products
Marine Products

It is specifically looking for suppliers offering sustainable packaging solutions and those which have the capacity to supply all 109 Aldi stores in Scotland, either as a Specialbuy or an ongoing listing.

To be eligible for consideration, suppliers must hold SALSA accreditation with BRC certification required for any own label listings".

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director at Aldi Scotland, said: “At Aldi Scotland, one of our core purposes is to champion local producers and we are always on the hunt to find new and exciting suppliers with strong Scottish roots.

“Our unique business model means there are various opportunities for suppliers to get involved with us, either on a limited Specialbuy basis or as a longer-term listing. Suppliers can also join under our owned-brand labels or as a stand-alone product.

Aldomak
Aldomak

“Aldi has the largest Scottish buying department of any retailer in the UK, and our team has the expertise and experience to support suppliers to develop their offering for large scale retailing. We look forward to meeting with new suppliers at the Royal Highland Show this June.”

Interested producers are invited to apply by contacting Aldi Scotland at [email protected]. The deadline for enquiries is Friday, May 30, 2025.

