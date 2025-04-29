Albyn Housing Society expands into Skye with new key worker housing

One of the largest social housing providers in the Highlands is expanding into the Isle of Skye for the first time, providing seven new affordable homes for key workers for mid-market rent.

Albyn Housing Society, which has almost 3,900 properties across 80 rural communities in the Highlands, will soon hand over properties in Kyleakin, Lower Breakish and Broadford on Skye to new tenants.

Two new two-bedroom flats in Kyleakin have been refurbished with funding from the Scottish Government. This transformation means that the former short term let accommodation has now been transformed into affordable homes. . In Broadford, Albyn has purchased four new homes for mid-market rent, including two three-bedroom homes and two two-bedroom flats. In Lower Breakish, Albyn will provide a two-bedroom bungalow for tenants.

The move represents a significant geographical expansion for Albyn Housing Society, who are looking to invest further in Skye in the near future in mid-market rented accommodation. The homes will primarily be available to emergency service workers such as those working in the NHS, and workers from other key sectors, supporting the regional economy

Albyn senior leadership and Angus MacDonald MP visit one of the homes in Broadford, Isle of Skye

Angus MacDonald OBE MP, who represents Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire, visited the new homes recently, alongside the senior management team of Albyn Housing Society and met with them to discuss the future of housing in Skye and the Highlands.

Albyn Group CEO, Kirsty Morrison, commented:“Our teams specialise in providing affordable housing in rural, and sometimes very remote, areas. Until now, we have focused on the mainland Highlands and have homes from the Cairngorms to Thurso and from Applecross to Moray.

“However, we recognise the acute need for affordable housing on Skye and in particular housing for those working in key sectors. Very soon we will have seven new households able to live in quality housing and at an affordable cost, all whilst contributing to the local public services and the economy.

“Of course, there will always be more to do and we are planning to invest further in new mid market rented housing on the island in the near future. If the Highland economy is to be a success and be a desirable and sustainable place for people to live and work, then we must ensure there is adequate housing in place to support communities to thrive.”

MP for Skye, Angus MacDonald, commented: “There are huge pressures on our public services and one particular issue in rural areas like ours is the lack of housing for those working in our NHS and the care sector.

“This is a welcome step to see Albyn Housing Society stepping in to provide housing for key workers. It is important that we continue to see governments prioritising public services in our rural areas and supporting people to work within them and create communities that can last.