Akela Construction unveils bold new strategy to tackle national infrastructure and skills crisis

Managing Director Robert Ogg unveiled the strategy, marking his first year in post, at a company-wide ‘State of the Nation’ briefing held at Hampden Park earlier this month.

With bases in Glasgow and Edinburgh, Akela Construction will now operate as a three-sector business, with targeted delivery across:

Residential infrastructure , supporting key partners across the central belt to drive the creation of new homes to help tackle the housing crisis

This strategic pivot comes amid growing delivery pressures across the sectors. Despite widespread acknowledgement of a housing emergency, recent figures show completions down 4%, new starts down 11%, with private housing output at its lowest since 2012 and social housing at its lowest since 2016*.

Meanwhile, transport proposals, strained water and drainage networks and a forecasted energy spend of £45bn by 2035 create an urgent mandate for sector-wide readiness and capacity.

Under Robert’s leadership, Akela Construction, and wider Akela Group, has secured a place on various new procurement routes, including frameworks and the Scottish Government’s Pan-Scotland Civil Engineering Dynamic Purchasing System (DPS). These will position Akela Construction for sustained pipeline growth, spanning Scotland over the next six years.

“Scotland’s infrastructure is facing acute stress - across housing, transport, utilities and energy,” said Robert Ogg, Managing Director of Akela Construction.

“But with the right strategic focus and skillset, we can rise to meet that demand. This strategy isn’t cosmetic, it’s operational. We’ve repositioned Akela Construction to be more agile, transparent and aligned with where Scotland needs delivery most.

“While high-value energy investment in the north of Scotland is causing a real shift in the workforce landscape, we’re taking a pan-Scotland view, with projects even being secured across the wider UK. Akela Construction is ready and we’re already delivering.”

Internally, Akela has embedded new performance protocols, as well as a more robust focus on sourcing and utilising the right data to support wider business priorities. Expanded metrics in localism, sustainability and supply chain resilience will shape future delivery.

Robert Ogg continues: “With 30% of Akela’s workforce now under 30, and a goal to reach 50% within five years, we are actively tackling Scotland’s ageing construction workforce through apprenticeships, employability programmes and direct career pathways. The launch of the Akela Training Academy in November last year, as well as our work with the CECA Academy, has helped us make positive strides in this direction.

“Scotland needs infrastructure delivered at pace but we can only do this if we have the right opportunities for upskilling and training the workforce,”