Aircraft orders move higher in November, says UK trade body

The organisation flagged that 16 wide-body and 411 single-aisle aircraft were ordered, adding that the strong numbers were driven by airline announcements made at Dubai Airshow, the first to take place since the Covid-19 pandemic caused much turbulence in the global aerospace industry.

Manufacturers delivered 92 aircraft in the month, up from the previous month and 30 per cent higher than in November 2020. “However, to achieve ADS’ global delivery forecast of 988 aircraft for the year, manufacturers will need deliveries to continue to recover strongly into [the fourth quarter],” the trade body added.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also stated that the backlog of aircraft is rising with demand, and remains “significant” at 12,988, representing several years’ worth of work worth around £186 billion to the UK aircraft manufacturing industry.

ADS chief executive Kevin Craven said: “It is encouraging to see a rising and strong demand for new modern fuel-efficient aircraft as airlines look to renew their fleets and advance towards global net-zero targets.

“Building on the progress made in 2021 to ease travel restrictions and enable passengers to return to the air with confidence will support a stronger and sustained recovery for aerospace and the wider UK economy.

“In 2022, monthly production is expected to increase as the slow and volatile journey towards recovery continues. ADS will work with our members across the UK aerospace sector to support them through the year ahead.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.