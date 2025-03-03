Age diversity is the key to boardroom excellence

Sophie Randles is a Director at Livingston James, a leading executive search firm that works with some of the world’s biggest employers (Picture: Nick Mailer

The leaders of tomorrow deserve a seat at the table be they 25 or 65, writes Sophie Randles

Workplace diversity is firmly under the microscope at present as US President Donald Trump prepares to dismantle DEI policies aimed at fostering greater representation in public and corporate life – claiming that merit, excellence, and intelligence should be the only criteria for progress.

When people think of workplace diversity, they usually associate it with ethnicity, socio-economic factors, and gender, but an area often overlooked at the top of companies is age.

It was reported late last year that just five per cent of directors within S&P 500 companies are under 50. It makes sense that boardrooms are typically populated by those towards the end of their careers, rich in experience, and able to help steer firms through troubled waters by applying the lessons they have learned. However, as businesses face unprecedented modern change, driven largely by advances in technology, principally AI, and ESG, would it not also make sense for those who understand and champion these issues to have a greater voice higher up the company?

The composition of executive teams has remained static for years, with a glaring absence of leaders under 30 and over 60. There is a growing recognition that businesses need to balance youthful innovation with seasoned wisdom to remain competitive. Yet, too often, leadership conversations become polarised, focusing either on the need for younger executives or on the importance of experience, rather than embracing the full spectrum of generational diversity.

When looking for guidance on AI, organisations too often look to former CTOs or senior tech executives with credentials, rather than individuals with a genuine passion and understanding of the technology and its applications. However, younger professionals who have grown up immersed in technology – AI natives – will increasingly have a more intuitive grasp of the technology, its applications, and the digital transformation that could be harnessed more effectively if they had a seat at the top table. Likewise, older leaders who have navigated previous waves of disruption bring critical insights into risk management, long-term strategy, and governance. Organisations that ignore either perspective risk making decisions in an echo chamber.

Technology is now at the core of almost every business function. To remain competitive, organisations need individuals who not only understand digital transformation but can also drive its adoption. Younger leaders, raised in a tech-saturated world, will develop the ability to identify opportunities and risks early. They will not apply AI solutions to an analogue world – they will see the exponential possibilities presented by the technology. However, without a voice at the top, they are often restricted to operations rather than strategic decision-making positions. At the same time, experienced executives can offer critical oversight, ensuring that enthusiasm for emerging technologies is matched with a long-term view of sustainability and governance.

ESG has also become a defining business issue, often with younger generations leading the charge. They have grown up with a different view of the world and prioritise ethical business practices, sustainability, and fairness, but not necessarily at the expense of performance. However, their passion must be balanced with the economic realities that seasoned executives understand. Intergenerational collaboration – combining fresh perspectives with business acumen – will be critical to ensuring ESG strategies are ambitious yet commercially viable.

Diversity in leadership must extend beyond gender and ethnicity, and the same principle applies to generational diversity – it cannot be a token exercise. There is no shortage of highly capable young professionals who could contribute significantly on strategies around AI, ESG, and other crucial business areas if given the opportunity. Likewise, dismissing the contributions of older professionals is equally detrimental – their institutional knowledge, leadership maturity, and ability to mentor rising talent are invaluable assets that must not be overlooked.

Some progressive companies are already actively identifying and empowering leaders across generations through structured leadership programmes, exposing them to board-level discussions, and fostering problem-solving skills within their organisations. Yet too many others remain reticent to promote younger individuals into decision-making roles or fail to retain older leaders in advisory capacities, often underestimating their combined potential.

It works both ways, of course. Generational diversity means a mix of age and experience, and to successfully integrate it into leadership structures, businesses must take deliberate steps:

Empower leaders across generations: Provide younger professionals with access to mentorship, boardroom discussions, and leadership training, while ensuring experienced executives have the opportunity to adapt and contribute meaningfully to evolving business landscapes.

Foster intergenerational collaboration: Companies that blend youthful innovation with seasoned expertise will navigate transformation more effectively. Fractional executives – such as part-time or advisory CFOs – can help bridge generational gaps, especially in start-ups and industries undergoing rapid change.

Rethink HR and talent pipelines: HR departments must establish clear pathways for high-potential individuals to rise within the organisation. Not every graduate will reach the C-suite, but identifying standout talent early and setting clear objectives will ensure future leadership is prepared. Equally, companies must avoid unconscious bias against older employees, ensuring they continue to have a meaningful place in leadership.

Ensure a balanced approach: Different industries require different leadership compositions. A tech start-up with an average executive age of 28 may benefit from more senior involvement, while traditional industries, such as publishing or financial services, need younger voices to drive innovation.

Generational diversity in the C-suite should be more than a progressive ideal. Boards that perform best are those that remain agile, adaptable, and open to fresh perspectives. The most effective chairs and non-executive directors are those who recognise the value of diversity of thought – whether that means bringing in a young digital-native executive or an experienced leader with decades of strategic insight.

Excellence in the modern boardroom requires diversity of thought, and that means representatives from more varied backgrounds, each there on merit, and ready to apply their intelligence. The leaders of tomorrow need to shape that future today, and to do it they deserve a seat at the table – regardless of whether they are 25 or 65.