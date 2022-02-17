Aerospace engineering firm Leonardo heightening diversity and inclusion with latest tie-up

The firm is working with Enable Works, which is described as the largest specialist provider of skills and employability services in Scotland, delivering support to 4,500 people each year across 28 local authority areas.

The latest partnership is providing training to up to 200 of Leonardo’s people across the UK, including its site in Crewe Toll in Edinburgh, covering areas such as understanding autism, creating a mentally healthy workplace, and learning disability awareness.

Mark Hartree, leader of Leonardo's participation in the UK’s Disability Confident Scheme, with his dog Barra. Picture: contributed.

Leonardo says its commitment to growing its diversity and strengthening existing inclusive working practices is championed by staff throughout the organisation. The firm – which is also boosting its eco credentials – additionally states that across its UK branches, it employs experts from engineers to cyber security experts, project-managers to business analysts, and hires apprentices and entry-level graduates.

Clive Higgins, director of government affairs and chair of the people and inclusion committee at Leonardo UK, said the tie-up will “accelerate our efforts to support the people who work here today and those who will join us in the future, to ensure they have everything they need to succeed”.

Mark Hartree is customer support services programme manager at Leonardo’s site at Crewe Toll – with the “passionate” advocate for inclusivity saying his awareness was awakened in 1989 when he accompanied a group of blind mountaineers on an expedition up Ben Nevis.

He said: “The person who stays in my memory the most is a 76-year-old former bomb disposal expert from World War 2 called Ken Levis, who lost his eyesight in an accident. He held on to my arm for 13 hours up and down the mountain. He was an extraordinary person and it made me realise what I take for granted.”

This helped Mr Hartree lead Leonardo’s participation in the UK’s Disability Confident Scheme, which encourages employers to think differently about disability, and to take action to improve how they recruit, retain and develop people.

Leonardo has attained Level 2 accreditation and is working towards level 3. “I want to support everyone, and work in an inclusive environment that allows people to thrive, whatever their circumstances.” Mr Hartree also said.

