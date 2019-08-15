Aegon UK boss urges Boris Johnson to 'make up lost time' on industry reforms

Adrian Grace, the head of Aegon UK, has urged the UK government to “make up lost time” and press ahead with reforms to Britain’s pensions system after unveiling a solid first-half performance at the Edinburgh-based group.

Hailing a “milestone” as assets on the company’s platform exceeded £140 billion for the first time, up from £128bn at the start of the year, Grace said Aegon UK had delivered a record £160 million dividend to its Dutch parent.

He pointed to progress on several “significant” projects in the first half, including the final migration associated with the former Cofunds book of business.

The group acquired Cofunds from Legal & General in August 2016, but the integration process has been beset by a number of technology issues.

In May some £8bn of assets and 300,000 Nationwide customers who manage their investments via Aegon’s Investor Portfolio Service, migrated to a new set of platform technology, the firm noted.

Commenting on the broader trends shaping the life and pensions industry, Grace, the chief executive of Aegon UK, said the priorities of politicians were “arguably a bigger influence than any time in recent memory”.

He added: “Whatever your views on the pros and cons of Brexit, one thing we can say with certainty is that it has already absorbed a huge amount of government time and focus leaving little time to address other pressing concerns.

“We are pleased that the new Prime Minister has acknowledged this and we hope he and his team will now make up lost time in areas such as social care funding and pensions.

“For pensions, we need to push ahead with pension dashboards and the government needs to solve the technical problems that stop non-taxpayers getting the tax relief top-up they deserve and reform other elements of the pensions tax system which make higher earners fearful that if they save ‘too much’ they’ll be penalised.”