Active Care Group wins Inclusive Tech Champion Award at the Scottish Care, Care Tech Awards 2025

By Charlotte Paisley
Contributor
Published 24th Jun 2025, 10:59 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 14:52 BST
Active Care Group has been awarded the Inclusive Tech Champion Award, in recognition of improving access to technology for marginalised groups through its dedicated colleague app, ECHO, at the Scottish Care, Care Tech Awards 2025, held at The Studio in Glasgow on June 19.

Launched just over a year ago, ECHO has played a key role in strengthening the workplace culture within Active Care Group by keeping their colleagues connected, informed, and supported, encompassing features like news, wellbeing tools, policies, and support services, which are all designed to help staff feel engaged and valued.

Active Care Group was joined by other organisations on the night, all being recognised for using technology to help make a positive impact on social care across Scotland in a variety of ways.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Karen Langton, Chief People Officer at Active Care Group, said: “This recognition embodies the dedication and purpose behind all our efforts at Active Care Group. I’m immensely proud of the team for developing a platform that unites our colleagues and supports them throughout their journey.”

Active Care Group Wins Inclusive Tech Champion Award at the Scottish Care, Care Tech Awardsplaceholder image
Active Care Group Wins Inclusive Tech Champion Award at the Scottish Care, Care Tech Awards

This new award follows news of ECHO winning the ‘Best HR Tool’ award at the 2025 UK Company Culture Awards, demonstrating Active Care Group’s commitment to innovation through technology, not only in providing the best possible care for its clients, but also for its employees.

Related topics:Glasgow
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice