Active Care Group wins Inclusive Tech Champion Award at the Scottish Care, Care Tech Awards 2025
Launched just over a year ago, ECHO has played a key role in strengthening the workplace culture within Active Care Group by keeping their colleagues connected, informed, and supported, encompassing features like news, wellbeing tools, policies, and support services, which are all designed to help staff feel engaged and valued.
Active Care Group was joined by other organisations on the night, all being recognised for using technology to help make a positive impact on social care across Scotland in a variety of ways.
Karen Langton, Chief People Officer at Active Care Group, said: “This recognition embodies the dedication and purpose behind all our efforts at Active Care Group. I’m immensely proud of the team for developing a platform that unites our colleagues and supports them throughout their journey.”
This new award follows news of ECHO winning the ‘Best HR Tool’ award at the 2025 UK Company Culture Awards, demonstrating Active Care Group’s commitment to innovation through technology, not only in providing the best possible care for its clients, but also for its employees.