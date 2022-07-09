Acquisition marks exciting new chapter for HSEQ and HR consultancies

Ellon-based Quensh Specialists Limited has acquired Involve HR LLP in a move which brings together two complementary consultative businesses to add value through an extended service offering.

Managing Director, Andy James who joined Quensh in 2020, confirmed the acquisition is the latest step on a planned growth trajectory which has doubled revenues in the past year and recruited ten people in the last six months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now employing 28 personnel across its operations in the UK and Australia, rising to 33 thanks to the acquisition, the company continues to strengthen its position in the market through ambitious growth and diversification plans into new sectors UK wide.

From left: Iain Bruce, Emma Barker, Gillian Tierney and Andy James.

Quensh operates from bases in Ellon and Perth, Western Australia, and currently provides HSEQ support and consultancy services to over 70 customers worldwide.

As well as building a firm foothold in the Energy sector, Quensh also operates in key markets including Renewables, Construction, Manufacturing and Professional Services. The company is at an exciting stage of development and recently extended its in-house portfolio to include HSEQ Recruitment and ESG (Environmental & Social Governance) Advisory Services.

Involve HR was established by Emma Barker and Gillian Tierney in 2009 and, from its Aberdeen headquarters, delivers a comprehensive range of practical HR support using a flexible, pragmatic and personal approach.

They provide services to over 30 customers in a variety of sectors.

Quensh Specialists Limited headquarters in Ellon

Co-founders Emma and Gillian said: “We are fortunate to have built up a very loyal customer base during more than a decade in business.

"This move is important in taking us and, in turn, the services our clients can access to the next level, and we are excited by the new opportunities this will open up.”