Achievements of young entrepreneurs hailed in championship

Teams of young entrepreneurs from 16 schools across Scotland have travelled to Edinburgh to take part in the final of a competition to discover the next generation of enterprising young people.

The Festival of Youth Enterprise Championship 2019 was won by a team from Fortrose Academy who impressed the judges with their work to develop and produce a range of products – including a board game to spark memories – to use with people with dementia, and the partnerships they formed within their community and beyond to help reach potential beneficiaries.

The team - known as Venture - will now go to London on 17 June to compete in the UK final.

Geoff Leask, chief executive of Young Enterprise Scotland (Yes), said the event was "an opportunity to celebrate some of the great achievements by young people, their educators and our volunteers", adding: "I congratulate all who participated and wish the Fortrose Academy winning team Venture all the very best for the UK competition in London later this month."

Yes was set up in 1992 and supports around 15,000 young people each year, helping them develop their business knowledge and entrepreneurial skills.