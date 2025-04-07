Ace Aquatec appoints new chief financial officer to support growth

Award-winning aquaculture technology company, Ace Aquatec, has appointed Alan MacLeod as its chief financial officer (CFO) to support with its global growth strategy.

Alan boasts more than 20 years’ experience in various financial leadership roles across technology, construction, energy and oil and gas settings. Most recently as director within the advisory section of investment firm N4 Partners.

Prior to N4 Partners, Alan was chief financial officer and board director at Allrig where he completed several successful sales and realised additional asset sales internationally.

Alan joins Ace Aquatec as demand for humanely harvested fish and accurate data about average weight, distribution, and growth trends continues to soar. The firm also continues to grow its global presence as its systems are deployed in new territories including Chile, Asia and North America.

Alan MacLeod, CFO at Ace Aquatec, said:“Joining Ace Aquatec at such a pivotal time in its growth journey is incredibly exciting. The company’s commitment to innovation and ethical aquaculture is something I deeply admire, and I’m eager to contribute to its continued success. As demand for sustainable solutions rises worldwide, I see immense potential to expand our impact while ensuring financial resilience. I look forward to working with the team to drive smart, strategic growth and cement Ace Aquatec’s position as a global leader in this space.”