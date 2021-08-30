Accountancy firm adds new North-east office after bagging £175k funding deal

Steven Mearns (left) with Inverurie branch staff member, Barry McCabe. Picture: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

TaxAssist Accountants, which specialises in working with small businesses, has added an Inverurie office to its existing network in the area which includes bases in Aberdeen, Banchory, and Dundee. The move has created 12 jobs and it is hoped that a further two will be created over the coming months.

The business is owned and managed by chartered accountants Steven Mearns and Cameron Allan, whose five-year business strategy includes opening a further office in Aberdeen city centre over the next 12 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Inverurie High Street, the premises were purchased through Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) funding, with a significant refurbishment carried out before opening.

Mearns said: “The last 18 months have been difficult but as the economy settles, we’re incredibly proud to have enjoyed a healthy level of business since we started to welcome the Inverurie community through our doors.

“Having taken over the reins from my father in 2017 we have been determined to strengthen operations across the North East. Currently, we support more than 700 individuals and small business owners, and we’re excited to see this number increase.”

Mearns trained with KPMG and has also worked at a senior level in the energy industry including a stint as managing director of an international oil service company.

Jamie Smith, senior relationship manager at RBS, said: “Steven and Cameron are clearly incredibly passionate about the business and their expertise in the sector is underlined by their consistently growing customer base.”