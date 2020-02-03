Accenture swoops on data consultancy with Scots office in Edinburgh

Professional services firm Accenture is acquiring Mudano, a strategic data consultancy to UK finance businesses – which has a sizeable presence in Scotland.

Accenture said Mudano – which has an office in Edinburgh’s Fountainbridge – will boost its analytics, data and artificial intelligence (AI) transformation capabilities.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed and Mudano’s team of industry-focused data specialists will join Accenture Applied Intelligence.

London-based Mudano was founded in 2014, and uses advanced analytics, applied data science and modern data technologies to help the UK’s largest banks, insurers and wealth management firms transform key areas, such as customer behavior analytics, financial crime-prevention and intelligent data management.

Les Bayne, joint MD for Accenture Scotland, said: “Companies like Mudano here in Edinburgh deliver a wealth of talent in data analytics, AI and machine learning to help financial services firms. Connecting this with Accenture’s own skills and capabilities in this area is an opportunity to showcase that talent internationally and fuel faster business value across the sector.”