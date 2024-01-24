Abrdn chief executive Stephen Bird: 'The board and I are committed to taking these significant cost actions now to restore our core Investments business to a more acceptable level of profitability.' Picture: Jessica Shurte

Scottish investment giant Abrdn has warned that it will cut some 500 jobs or about 10 per cent of its workforce as part of a “transformation programme” to slash £150 million of costs per annum.

The firm said that most of its savings would be from “non-staff costs”, but that it would remove management layers and expects the savings “to result in the reduction of approximately 500 roles”. It noted that about 80 per cent of the annualised savings would benefit its core investments business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a trading update, the Edinburgh-headquartered business told investors: “A streamlined operations and management structure will enable the group to deploy its resources more efficiently and improve management accountability. The increased profitability will enable incremental investment in the capabilities to deliver excellent customer outcomes.

“Implementation of the programme is expected to take place primarily in 2024, with circa £60m benefit expected to accrue this year and will be completed by the end of 2025. To achieve the desired simplification and cost savings, total implementation costs are estimated to be around £150m.”

Chief executive Stephen Bird said: “Market conditions have remained challenging for our mix of business, and this is reflected in our year-end AUMA [assets under management and administration], flow numbers, and margins. The board and I are committed to taking these significant cost actions now to restore our core Investments business to a more acceptable level of profitability.

“Although our business model benefits from the diversification that comes from operating three businesses, we will not rest until all of them are contributing strongly to group profitability, as adviser and Interactive Investor have done in 2023. The new transformation programme announced today, when completed, will deliver a step change in our cost to income ratio. We exceeded our £75m cost reduction target for 2023 for investments, but we recognise more needs to be done.”

The update showed that AUMA totalled £494.9 billion as of the end of December, down marginally on the first half. The investments business continued to face “structural headwinds”. High inflation and geopolitical uncertainty continued the trend to cash and de-risking of client portfolios, Abrdn noted.