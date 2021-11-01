Aberdeenshire's Stats Group gets bigger Down Under with fresh investment

The firm said it has been successful in the last five years in securing a range of strategic contracts in the oil and gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) sectors and is now consolidating its presence in-country.

As part of a broader localisation strategy, a workshop and storage facility close to Perth, Western Australia, has been secured and the group is recruiting local field and workshop technicians and a lead project engineer to support an increase in demand.

The new base will act as the company’s “intervention hub” for Asia Pacific clients, making it easier to ship equipment between key markets.

Stats Group, which has its headquarters in Kintore, Aberdeenshire, provides specialist engineering services for the maintenance, integrity and repair of oil, gas and petrochemical installations and infrastructure.

Regional manager Gareth Campbell said: “In addition to day-to-day business with the leading gas operators working in the gas distribution and transmission space, there is also continued large-scale investment by the majors in new fields, tie backs and other projects, offering us the opportunity to get involved in large isolation projects and subsequent growth potential.

“We are well established in the Australian energy sector and have an extensive track record of completed projects, so the next natural step was to strengthen our physical presence, and establishing a formal entity along with this significant investment is being widely welcomed by our customers and suppliers.

“Our well established policy is to invest in local infrastructure – both human and equipment and facilities – and if Covid-19 taught us anything, it was the value of being in-country and to be able to respond quickly to the crisis.”

