Aberdeenshire's Salus Technical seals partnership amid soaring software sales

Salus Technical MD David Jamieson.

The “technical” tie-up with ABS Consulting combines Salus Technical’s Bowtie Master software with ABS’ “robust history” providing risk management services to industrial sectors worldwide.

Salus Technical is set to exceed £200,000 in revenue this financial year, which would mark a 75 per cent increase on the previous year, with the ABS partnership contributing 15 per cent of that figure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Software sales are responsible for approximately 20 per cent of this year’s turnover, up from just 5 per cent the previous year.

This business growth has seen Salus employ both a process safety engineer and a student placement, and plans are in place to expand the partnership business model further.

Founder and managing director David Jamieson developed Bowtie Master following an extensive career working in-house for major operators and service providers.

He said: “ABS Consulting have established an enviable reputation for helping their clients to maximise safety, secure their assets, improve performance and reduce risk.

“For one of the market leaders not just in safety, but in bowtie diagrams in particular, to be giving Bowtie Master their seal of approval is a real endorsement of the software’s capabilities. It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to introduce Bowtie Master to the key markets ABS Consulting serves such as marine and offshore, industrial, power and energy and oil, gas and chemical.”

Brian Weaver, vice president of risk and reliability at ABS Consulting, said: “We look forward to offering this dynamic software package to our valued clients.”

A message from the Editor: