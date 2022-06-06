Aberdeenshire start-up Legasea eyes more contracts after Celtic Sea project

Subsea equipment being cleaned as part of the work carried out by Legasea. Picture: contributed.

The environmental services firm has completed work on ten decommissioned subsea production systems recovered from the Celtic Sea.

The project, supported by Scottish Enterprise’s Green Jobs Fund, developed ways to refurbish, remanufacture and reuse the equipment.

The contract was the culmination of several years of research and planning conducted by Legasea into reducing the environmental impact of decommissioning work.

Lewis Sim, Legasea’s managing director, said the support received from across the sector to complete the project had been “phenomenal”. He said there are more than 6,000 similar installations globally, at least a quarter of which are in the North Sea.

“We look forward to assisting with many more decommissioning scopes,” he said.