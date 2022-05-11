Aberdeenshire financial planner takes on 17 staff across operations

The firm, which has offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Elgin and Glasgow, provides advice on pensions, savings, investments, tax and estate planning.

Bosses said the team expansion, which includes paraplanners, financial planners, a compliance monitoring assistant and a project coordinator, comes as a result of strong demand across all service divisions and new acquisitions including that of Glasgow-based Loch Fyne Financial Management, at the end of 2021.

This saw the firm retain members of staff and welcome certified financial planner Jackie Coyne to the team.

Acumen Financial Planning forms part of The Financial Planning Group. With close relationships with local schools and universities, the company offers apprenticeships, graduate and work placements.

Nicola Doohan, recruitment and development manager, said: “The demand and development of our businesses have not stalled regardless of the challenges in the last couple of years.

“With everyone returning to the offices with our recent hybrid working policy in place, it is great to meet our new members of the team face-to-face and provide on-the-job support.”

She added: “Acumen is passionate about supporting routes into the industry and nurturing the next generation of talent.

Some of the team members at Acumen Financial Planning. Picture: Newsline Media