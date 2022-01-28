Aberdeenshire financial advisory firm hails record year and push into England

Phil Anderson Financial Services said turnover hit £1.33 million in 2021, a 20 per cent increase from the year before and its best financial performance since launching in 2010.

Despite the challenges the economy has seen over the last two years, the firm saw an increase in clients across each area of its service offering, in particular an increase in pension enquiries during 2021.

Following this growth, the business has expanded its team, with its latest appointment Jamie Smith joining as engagement manager.

The firm is also poised to expand its services to England with one of its current advisors, Peter Brown, moving to Yorkshire and a second financial advisor joining him.

Company founder and managing director Phil Anderson said: “I am beyond thrilled that last year saw us experience our best year yet which is a testament to the committed and talented team we have.

“I’m delighted that as we continue to grow, we’re able to offer more employment opportunities and am excited to welcome Jamie to the team. It’s been a busy start to the year for us with ambitious plans for 2022.”

Smith has previously held positions in sales, marketing, relationship management and events across The Archie Foundation, Northsound Radio and Ferguson Group.

He said: “The firm has a fantastic reputation and I’m looking forward to helping build the next phase of the firm and brand. With various exciting opportunities, it will certainly be great to get back out to networking events.”

