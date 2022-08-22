Aberdeenshire building firm Bancon appoints quartet of directors as turnover climbs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bancon’s new directors: Derek Wann, Peter Barron, Senga Buntrock and Ray Turner. Picture: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

The appointments pave the way for continued growth in a “much improved” housing market and construction sector, the firm said, and come on the back of recent strong results revealing a 24 per cent hike in turnover to £114 million, compared with pre-pandemic trading.

Senga Buntrock has joined Bancon from the energy sector, while Derek Wann, Ray Turner and Peter Barron have all been promoted to director roles in Deeside Timberframe and Bancon Construction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As director of people, culture and organisational development at Bancon Group, Buntrock will play a key role in the company’s strategy to attract, retain and develop the best people.

Chief executive John Irvine said: “These appointments significantly bolster our plans for growth on the back of our recent strong financial results. They will not only support our business generation capability but will also ensure we can deal with any market fluctuations more effectively.

“It is particularly pleasing to make these well-deserved internal promotions which retain many years of experience and expertise within the group as well. The strategic appointment of Senga as our first director of people, culture and organisational development will ensure we nurture talent, drive change and increase employee engagement at a time of acute skills shortages in the industry.”

He added: “We have seen a record year for sales of private houses across our key markets in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Central Belt, and have a strong forward order book for the coming months for Bancon Construction, while Deeside Timberframe has achieved a record turnover as a result of significant contract wins in both social and private housing.

“We plan to continue growing all our strategic, long-term sites across the country and have plans for further acquisitions in Scotland’s Central Belt.”

The group, which is headquartered in Banchory, currently operates in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, the Highlands, Tayside and the Central Belt. and employs more than 250 people.

Bancon Homes current sites include The Reserve at Maidencraig, Aspire and Kinion Place in Aberdeen, Lochside of Leys in Banchory, Aden Meadows in Mintlaw and Overton Gardens in Strathaven.

Bancon Construction’s projects include social housing builds at Kinmylies and Stratton Farm in Inverness, King Street in Nairn, the former Ellon Academy site in Aberdeenshire, Kinbroom in Rothienorman and Kaimhill, Aberdeen.

Earlier this month, the group said it had “strong foundations” in place for the year ahead after a further recovery in business following the pandemic. It achieved a turnover of £114m for the latest year, up £40m on 2021, with operating profits increasing from £1.4m to £4.9m compared to the previous year.

Pre-tax profits jumped from some £200,000 to £2.7m, with strong performances in the homes and timber-frame businesses.