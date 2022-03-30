Aberdeen's SEM names new finance chief ahead of 'pivotal year'

Adrian Morley has been appointed as chief financial officer as the business gears up for “significant global growth”.

He joins SEM with more than 25 years’ experience as a chartered accountant, having worked in senior financial positions ranging from technology start-ups to listed global brands within the technology, waste and environmental management sectors, including Biffa, QinetiQ and Siemens.

In his most recent role as head of finance for Biffa Waste Services, Morley was part of a business turnaround team which informed strategy and restructure. He developed the finance team in what was the largest division of the business, and is said to have played a critical role in raising the division’s annual underlying earnings from £16 million to £125m.

Morley also brings experience from working geographically across Europe, the Middle East and China.

Grant Leslie, chief operating officer of SEM, said Morley would be supporting the leadership team “in the company’s most exciting phase to date”.

He added: “His experience and expertise in driving the financial strategy of multinational technology and waste management businesses will stand us in excellent stead as we secure debt and equity financing to expand our global footprint.”

Morley added: “SEM has both great technology and dynamic people supporting this energetic growing business, which has sustainability and the circular economy at its core.

“With a very innovative approach and portfolio of environmental technology solutions waiting to be fully commercialised, it’s a really exciting time to be joining.”

A message from the Editor: