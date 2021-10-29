Aberdeen's Rovop cheers £25m of renewable and offshore contract wins

The Aberdeen-headquartered global business, which is marking its tenth anniversary this year, has won a diverse spread of work across offshore energy sectors in Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific and the Americas.

The new contracts involve dive support, inspection, repair and maintenance, decommissioning, cable lay and construction surveys for new clients Prysmian Group and Mermaid Subsea Services Thailand, among others.

Rovop has also renewed existing contracts in the offshore wind sector after the addition of two new remotely operated vehicles - both of which will be deployed on a Scottish wind farm for EDT Offshore.

Rovop chief executive Neil Potter. Picture: Newsline Media

Chief executive Neil Potter said: “Despite the unprecedented challenges of the last 18 months, Rovop has performed exceptionally well. This is testament to the dedication, hard work and loyalty of our people, who have been operating under the most difficult conditions we have ever faced as a result of the pandemic.

“Having started out ten years ago focusing on the offshore wind sector and then diversifying into oil and gas, it is fitting that, as we celebrate this milestone of a decade in business, we are reporting major new contracts in renewables.

“We now have a healthy spread of contracts in offshore energy sectors and geographic locations around the world.”

The firm employs some 200 people offshore and onshore from bases in Aberdeen and Houston, as well as additional offices in Dubai, the Netherlands and Singapore.

