Aberdeen's North Star lands £100 million of contracts to support North Sea clients

North Star chief executive Matthew Gordon: 'The North Sea is still a very competitive landscape.' Picture: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

The Aberdeen-based group said it would be supporting new and existing clients in the UK Continental Shelf with its fast-response emergency fleet.

It noted that the significant new wins were a combination of new clients and new asset locations, as well as continuations secured with operators the 135-year-old maritime company has worked with since the 1980s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With additional year charter options, it marks North Star’s most sizeable emergency response rescue vessel order book in recent years, the firm said.

With locations in Aberdeen, Newcastle and Lowestoft, the business employs some 1,400 personnel across the UK, including 140 deck and engineering cadets enrolled in its three-year training programme.

Chief executive Matthew Gordon said: “Winning these significant contracts worth £100m demonstrates the industry’s ongoing confidence in our highly effective and reliable fleet which continues to provide a safe place in case of an incident for the thousands of people working out at sea on oil and gas assets every hour of every day, solidly across the year.

“The North Sea is still a very competitive landscape, and we recognise the need for continual investment in our fleet and services to ensure we deliver value and efficiencies to remain market leading. As part of this, we have looked to optimise our operations with a new maritime fleet management system and begun the process of decarbonising our entire fleet.”

Last year, the company entered the UK’s offshore wind market.

A message from the Editor: