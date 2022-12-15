Aberdeen's Dron & Dickson extends reach with 'significant seven-figure' purchase of Inverurie firm

Aberdeen-based Dron & Dickson is to accelerate its push into emerging markets such as renewables after acquiring Inverurie firm Cable Solutions Worldwide in a “significant seven-figure deal”.

Bosses said the acquisition would enable the group to offer an enhanced range of products and services, grow in existing markets and accelerate emergent markets, to deliver harsh and hazardous area electrical engineered services. Cable Solutions Worldwide is a principal distributor for several globally recognised suppliers and manufacturers. As part of Dron & Dickson and its five branches in the UK, the business will “add value to existing clients within the market with a broader range of equipment supply”.

Cable Solutions will continue to operate from its 12,500-square-foot warehouse and yard in Inverurie and under its existing trading name. Dron & Dickson operates from Aberdeen, Stirling, Runcorn, Hull and Lowestoft.

Colin Rowley, managing director, Dron & Dickson, said: “This key acquisition will significantly strengthen the offering of our supply and service portfolio. As a team, we identified the opportunity to combine the expertise of the two companies and we are incredibly positive about the opportunities this partnership will bring. I want to thank the team at Cable Solutions Worldwide, in particular Colin Fraser, John Rickman, and Graham Ross who have committed to working with us towards our growth strategy in the longer term. They have every reason to be proud of the business they’ve built over the years.”

Fraser, managing director of Cable Solutions Worldwide, added: “We are confident this move represents a perfect outcome for both companies.”