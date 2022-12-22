Aberdeen's Craig International sees post-pandemic rebound in sales and profit

Aberdeen-based energy procurement specialist Craig International has reported increased turnover and a return to profit.

The firm posted turnover of £116 million for the year to the end of April, compared with £99m in the previous financial year, which had been severely impacted by the pandemic. The accounts lodged by Craig Group Limited, the holding company for Craig International and its subsidiaries around the world, also revealed an operating profit of £1.08m.

With almost 130 staff, Craig International has a global network of pre-qualified suppliers, and more than 80 procurement specialists in eight countries. Last year, the firm extended its reach in the Middle East from operations in Dubai, Oman and Qatar.

Craig Group chairman Douglas Craig said: “As anticipated, we bounced back quickly from the previous Covid-hit financial year and are on track to deliver another strong year with increased activity across Europe, the United States, South Africa and the Middle East. Our market-leading position and reputation have enabled us not only to retain and grow existing business but also to win new business in all our locations around the world. Our approach, through a suite of sustainable and technology-driven procurement platforms, have been major factors in recent business wins, underlining the growing recognition in the industry of the major role procurement can play in reducing carbon emissions.”

With bases across the world, Craig International, which is headquartered in Aberdeen, provides a global service to the energy industry.

