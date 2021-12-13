Aberdeen well construction specialist eyes further success after record-breaking 2021

Bosses said the business had experienced significant expansion in the last year, having entered new markets and delivered operations in the Gulf of Mexico, West Africa and Asia Pacific.

It has also cemented its position in the maturing UK and Norwegian markets, having completed a number of successful deployments and recently renewing a partnership agreement with Stavanger-based service provider GS Oilfield Solutions.

The company is also said to have evolved its capabilities to adapt to the “new operating environment” resulting from the pandemic, delivering its technology as a remote service to clients in Asia.

L-R: Alex MacGill (Operations Supervisor), Chris Johnstone (Operations Manager), Jonas Taverne (Operations Supervisor), Mark Elder (Business Development Engineer), Tristam Horn (CEO), Gerry Cantwell (Workshop Supervisor), Lori Angus (Business Administrator), Gregor McLellan (Graduate Engineer), and Steve Bruce (Chairman and Chief Technology Officer). Picture: Rory Raitt

As well as growing its team and increasing the headcount to 17, the company has expanded its intellectual portfolio having been granted five further patents, bringing the total to 11, following the investment of more than £500,000 in new technologies and £400,000-plus in capital assets.

Chief executive Tristam Horn said: “Our global team has worked extremely hard to deliver these results, which surpassed our expectations for 2021.

“The global growth, successful deployments and expansion of our intellectual portfolio is testament to DeltaTek’s commitment to continuous development and innovation as well as optimising operations and creating value for our customers.

“Following on from a successful 2021, we are heading into what is set to be a busy 2022. As we continue supporting our existing clients with ongoing drilling campaigns, we have already confirmed a number of projects which are due to start in 2022.”

