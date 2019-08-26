Aberdeen training school snaps up Norwegian company

An Aberdeen well control and engineering training provider has acquired a Norwegian tech firm to boost its client offering.

Aberdeen Drilling School (ADS), part of the RelyOn Nutec group, has completed the strategic acquisition of Norwegian simulation tech company Oiltec Solutions from the HitecVision portfolio company Teresoft.

Oiltec will become the central simulation technology and development team at Aberdeen Drilling School, creating an in-house platform that will be rolled out through their global training centres.

ADS claims that the deal, for an undisclosed sum, will give its clients "unrivalled access to some of the most advanced simulator-based training", wherever they are based.

Chairman Jim Sutherland said: “Our team is very excited about the potential that comes from combining these two companies. Combining a world class simulation development team with our operationally experienced coaches and market leading technical expertise will bring our unique solutions to the forefront of advanced drilling and well engineering training.

"With total ownership of advanced simulator technology, we can now produce, manage and customise our simulators to our clients’ specifications, creating the high quality drilling and crane simulation that international operators and contractors have long been asking for.

"Once fully integrated into our global operations, we will be able to offer our clients the same world class and true-to-life training facilities wherever their operations are located.”