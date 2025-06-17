Aberdeen start-up showing off results of Business Gateway support with new premises

An Aberdeen personal trainer has gained £3,000 in grant funding after accessing support from Business Gateway, enabling him to take his business to the next level with his own dedicated premises.

Marcus Lee, founder of Hybrid Performance ABZ, helps health-conscious locals improve their well-being through a holistic offering that includes private one-to-one personal training, small group workouts, online coaching, nutritional advice, and therapeutic services such as sports massage, dry cupping and assisted stretch therapy.

Inspired by his time as a personal trainer at commercial gyms like Sport Aberdeen and Bannatyne Health Club & Spa, Marcus launched his business to offer bespoke alternative services without a need of traditional gym memberships. Since then, his client base has steadily grown, fuelled by word-of-mouth referrals and digital marketing, particularly among women looking for a more personalised approach to fitness.

Marcus reached out to his local Business Gateway in the early stages of setting up his business and has been supported throughout his start-up journey by adviser Keith Smith, who has provided expert one-to-one guidance, business planning assistance, HR and support and funding advice.

Through Keith’s signposting, Marcus was able to apply for the Aberdeen City Council Start Up Grant, where he was granted £3,000 in funding. This let him secure his own premises and create a bespoke gym and treatment area for his clients.

With the business thriving, Marcus is now looking to support even more people by launching postnatal classes for new mums in the local area, alongside introducing additional functional classes such as HYROX in the near future.

Marcus Lee, Hybrid Performance ABZ owner, said: “Working with Business Gateway has been incredibly helpful. Starting a business of this magnitude can be daunting but having Keith’s guidance every step of the way has made a huge difference.

“Securing funding to open my own premises has allowed me to bring my full vision to life - a welcoming space where clients can work on both their physical and mental wellbeing.

Hybrid Performance ABZ offers private one-to-one personal training and small group workouts

“I felt a lot of people are being left behind with the cost of a gym membership on top of personal training services. Now people can achieve their goals privately one-to-one or in a small group setting, build confidence and at the same time saving money without needing to commit to a gym membership.”

Keith Smith, Business Gateway adviser, said:“Marcus has shown real drive and determination to build a business that truly puts clients first. From day one, he had a clear vision of what he wanted to achieve, and it’s been a pleasure to help him make that a reality.

“His commitment to providing a holistic approach to health and fitness has created something really unique, and securing his own premises is a huge step forward. I look forward to seeing how the business continues to grow.”