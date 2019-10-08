Aberdeen's Opex Group gives backing to new RGU graduate apprenticeship

Opex Group, an Aberdeen-based provider of data science and predictive analysis services, has given its backing to a new graduate apprenticeship.

The firm said it was showing its commitment to attracting fresh talent into the oil and gas industry by supporting Robert Gordon University’s (RGU) newly launched graduate apprenticeship in data science.

Demand for data science and data analysis skills across all industries has grown significantly in recent years, with the European Commission forecasting in a 2017 report that 100,000 new data-related jobs would be created across Europe by 2020.

Opex said it had been working closely with universities to address the challenge of recruiting the next generation of data scientists into the oil and gas sector.

Scott Kinsey, who is one of the first students on the new four-year graduate apprenticeship, joined the firm this month as its first apprentice.

He will be mentored by one of Opex’s data scientists, Matej Svoboda, who joined the group after he graduated from RGU three years ago.

He said: “With a current shortage of data scientists, this is a new, innovative and ambitious course that will provide a strong starting point for a career in this space. I’m grateful to have the opportunity to mentor Scott over the next four years. We hope this industry apprenticeship provides him with a real insight.”

