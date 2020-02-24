Aberdeen’s Opex Group bolsters team after £1m of contracts

Opex Group, the Aberdeen-based provider of data science and predictive analysis services, has secured contracts worth £1 million since the start of the year and ramped up its headcount.

The firm has entered into agreements to collaborate with a number of global oil and gas operators to apply its predictive analysis service to their offshore assets.

Since the start of 2020, Opex has bolstered its team with a further ten members of staff, to fulfil the increased demand for its services. These roles are spread across the business, from data analysts and data scientists, to software developers and oil and gas domain experts.

The company has also committed to investing a further £750,000 in research and development (R&D) of new technology over the next 12 months, with several new service offerings said to be in the pipeline.

Euan Macalister, vice-president of business development, said: “We have experienced an exceptional start to the year, and continue to see increased demand for data science services to support our customers’ drive to extract maximum value from the vast volumes of data gathered on their assets.

“By investing heavily in R&D over the next year, we are demonstrating our commitment to continually enhancing the technology we use to help our customers improve performance, reduce costs and achieve compliance.”

