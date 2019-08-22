Aberdeen's FMS secures major mooring equipment deal with BP

Have your say

Oil and gas industry equipment supplier FMS has secured a major three-year contract with BP for the provision of mooring equipment for its North Sea operations.

Steven Brown, managing director of Aberdeen-based FMS, established in 2009, said: “This award demonstrates our capability and capacity to support the mooring equipment requirements for one of the leading operators in the UK Continental Shelf.

“This contract award validates our recent investment in terms of both capital equipment/infrastructure and is fundamental to our strategic growth plans.”

FMS, or First Marine Solutions, said it continued to “invest heavily” in mooring equipment.