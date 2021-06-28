Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group appoints Shell man as chief executive

David Rodger, newly appointed chief executive of Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group, with Jean Morrison, chair of AREG. Picture: Newsline Media

David Rodger will lead Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) as it looks to further develop support to members and increase links with stakeholders to assist net zero strategies across north-east Scotland and beyond. He will join AREG on at the start of October following nine years with energy major Shell.

Having previously spent four years with AREG as communications manager, Rodger joined Vattenfall in 2009. He supported the development of the Clashindarroch onshore wind farm near Huntly, as well as the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre, of which AREG was a driving partner, before joining Shell in 2012.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rodger said: “I’m extremely proud to be returning to AREG as chief executive. Despite leaving more than a decade ago, I’ve continued to be heavily involved through advisory groups and supported the organisation at every opportunity.

“There has been enormous change in that time but we’re now entering another exciting phase for renewable energy in Scotland, and I can’t wait to be part of that with AREG as we grow the organisation to champion both the production and use of low carbon energy – right across industries, communities and homes.”

Jean Morrison, chair of AREG, added: “The board and I are very pleased to welcome David back to AREG in this new role. He has been involved with AREG for more than 15 years in various positions and his knowledge, connections and passion for transformation will be fundamental in driving us forward.”

A message from the Editor: