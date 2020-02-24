Aberdeen oil and gas training centre to feature latest simulator technology

A training centre has been unveiled in Aberdeen in a bid to boost competence and safety within the oil and gas industry.

Survivex, which is part of the 3T Energy Group, said it had invested a six-figure sum into the new state-of-the-art facility, which is located within its existing training centre near Aberdeen International Airport.

The facility is accredited by the International Well Control Forum (IWCF) and features the latest generation of “drilling simulation technology”, where delegates can get up to speed in a virtual environment before embarking on the real thing.

As a result of the investment, two additional instructor roles have been created at the Survivex site.

Paul Knowles, vice president UK and Europe at 3T Energy Group, said: “The wider 3T Energy Group has world-leading expertise in the areas of drilling and well control and it made sense to bring this extensive knowledge within our training business to help increase competency levels and improve safety across the oil and gas industry.

“Our new centre of excellence features the very latest simulator technology, digital systems and software to give our delegates an unrivalled training experience and fully prepare them for the field.

“This significant investment demonstrates our continued commitment to the oil and gas industry in Aberdeen.”

The use of advanced simulators allows students to learn how to operate equipment and practise everyday operations without the worry of making mistakes. They can practise emergency scenarios that cannot be replicated in the field, increasing competency and improving safety.

The new facility is due to officially open on 26 March with a launch event.