Aberdeen merger deal creating STC Insiso pays £1m turnover dividend

STC Insiso, formed from training and business process firm STC Global and software developer Insiso, has also secured 14 new clients since the tie-up, including HS2 Euston, East West Rail, Peel Ports and Sky Futures.

The two firms had initially joined forces to develop an app to help businesses monitor employees for Covid-19 before striking a formal merger deal in early 2021.

Turnover at the combined group during the first 12 months reached £3.8m, £1m more than the total revenue as separate entities.

Chief executive Mark Rushton said the deal has enabled the group to pitch its services across new markets including medical, rail, renewables and marine.

The business is now looking to expand its team, with particular focus on areas including learning and development, marketing, and software-development.

The group provides business performance improvement services through the integration of process design, health and safety services, training and innovative software.

Its flagship Comet product is a training package and online offering for the prevention and investigation of major incidents. The firm recently launched an updated version of the package following a £200,000 investment.

Mr Rushton said the firm will “imminently kick off some exciting projects” within the UK water industry using Comet. “We also plan to deliver an equality, diversity and inclusion product targeting the UK engineering, construction, and rail sectors,” he said.

Last year, STC Insiso signed a partnership agreement with Canadian firm Hatley Engineering and Applied Technologies Inc to distribute Comet to the Canadian and North American markets.

It was the latest in a series of global distributor partnerships secured by the firm, including a tie-up with Practical Solutions Group (PSG) Services Australia to serve the Asia-Pacific market, and one with Middle East firm Procyon Group.

As separate entities, STC Global and Insiso worked with clients across sectors including technology, oil and gas, rail, engineering and construction, maritime, environmental-waste services, and the medical industry. The combined group is based in Provender House on Waterloo Quay in Aberdeen city centre.