Aberdeen marine tech firm taps into new markets with Greek partnership deal

The agreement with Intermarine Electronics will see the Scots firm provide the software for a new range of electronic chart display and information system products.

The partnership will also see the businesses grow their existing footprints within the Turkish and Cypriot markets.

Intermarine, which is headquartered in Pireaus, Greece, develops, builds and supplies marine electronics equipment to a large range of shipping and ship management companies, as well as private and governmental organisations, fishing boats and large offshore operators.

Aberdeen-based Seall was formed by current owners and directors Barry Booth, pictured, and Des Neill.

Barry Booth, chief commercial officer of Seall, said: “Our system is not only fully compliant and user-friendly; it is also the first on the market to offer such cutting-edge technology at a cost-effective price-point, making it more accessible to vessels of all sizes.

“As such, this partnership reflects our vision to continuously drive efficiency and safety improvements in marine navigation, ensuring that a wider range of customers across an ever-growing geographical reach can access our technology to enhance the safety of those at sea.”

Ioannidis Panagiotis, commercial director at Intermarine Electronics, added: “We are delighted to partner with Seall, as they are a highly regarded technical marine software company, with the expertise and excellent technical support we seek in any partner.

“Their software is easy-to-use and robust, and we were particularly attracted by the touch screen technology. We look forward to a long-term partnership as we roll-out our systems globally.”

