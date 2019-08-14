Aberdeen makes a buzz with training course for industrial drone users

What is being billed as the UK’s first training course for industrial drone operators has launched in Aberdeen.

The course, which has been approved by the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB), was developed by Aberdeen-based Texo Compliance to ensure that the next generation of drone operators develop the skills and knowledge they need to operate safely in heavy industrial environments.

It will set the standard for industrial operations, not only in the oil and gas sector, but across areas such as petrochemicals, nuclear, renewables, rail and pharmaceuticals.

The first of the new courses is scheduled for 30 September to 4 October and follows the launch last year of ECITB’s industrial drone operations training and assessment programme – marking another first in the UK.

Chris Claydon, chief executive of the ECITB, said: “This new course is a great example of how we have collaborated with industry to create a product where there is a clear and growing market need. We have listened to employers and, at their request, developed training that meets what is an increasingly important skills requirement for them and their clients.

“Drones are increasingly common across engineering construction sites from monitoring and surveying to checking wear and tear on installations, such as offshore rigs and wind turbines. The ECITB has responded to this major shift in working practices by created this new training standard.”

Texo compliance operations director Jamie Murphy added: “We believe that we are at the forefront of innovation and technology-driven training in what is a complex and technically demanding industry often operating in difficult and austere environments.”