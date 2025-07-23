Aberdeen locals to launch city’s first music week with support from Business Gateway

Two Aberdeen locals are set to launch the city’s first ever music week after accessing support from Business Gateway.

Friends Adedeji Ekundayo and Adebayo Winsala, who both work in marketing and share a deep love of music, have always been determined to give music a home in the granite city and have worked with Business Gateway over the past two years to bring their vision to life. The pair recently hosted Afro Indie Series 3.0 to celebrate African music and culture.

Aberdeen Music Week, which is set to take place from Wednesday 20 – Saturday 23 August, promises to be a celebration of music, community and creative exchange. The event will bring together artists, industry professionals and music lovers for four days of immersive experiences, knowledge sharing and a whole range of performances across the city.

Attendees can choose from a range of events, including songwriting sessions and DJ sets, as well as plenty of interactive Q&A sessions with industry experts for budding musicians.

On a mission to spotlight local talent while connecting Aberdeen to the global music community, Adedeji and Adebayo have both benefitted from Business Gateway’s Early Stage Growth services, which involved guidance from a dedicated business adviser, Sean Cowie.

The pair have also received marketing support and advice on cashflow and financial health, ensuring they can make informed decisions and build a more resilient, sustainable business.

Tickets for Aberdeen Music Week are still available for free, with applications still open for performers interested in taking part in the festival.

Adedeji Ekundayo, co-founder, Aberdeen Music Week, said: “Aberdeen Music Week is about more than music – it’s about connection, culture and community. We created this festival to give a platform to underrepresented voices, celebrate the city’s diversity and make space for creativity to thrive. We are very proud to be building something new for Aberdeen and can’t thank Business Gateway enough for their support along the way.”

Sean Cowie, Business Gateway adviser, said: “It’s been incredibly rewarding to support Adedejiand Adebayoon this journey. Aberdeen Music Week is a brilliant example of how a clear vision, community spirit and entrepreneurial drive can come together to create real cultural impact. I’m very much looking forward to attending the festival and seeing all of their hard work come to life!”