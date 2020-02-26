Aberdeen IT firm looks to be a £4m business by 2023

Aberdeen-headquartered IT and communications firm ITWorx has reported a record £2.6 million turnover as it looks to expand in Scotland.

The business said the sales growth equates to a 15 per cent increase in business over the past 12 months, while it also increased its team by four, boosting staff headcount to 17.

ITWorx specialises in providing end-to-end services, offering strategy, direction and advice on communications, security and IT technologies. It also aims to achieve an annual turnover in excess of £4m in the next three years.

The business also said that in 2019 it secured new contracts with a combined value in excess of £775,000. This will be delivered across the next three years.

Co-owner and director Jill Ross added: “We have plans to expand the business into other areas of Scotland. This will include growing the team further, with the creation of additional roles combined with the launch of new products and services throughout the year.”