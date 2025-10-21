IKEA has confirmed that they are “exploring new locations” in the city.

A major IKEA store in Scotland is set to close its doors as the Swedish furniture company searches for a new location.

Aberdeen’s IKEA order and collection point opened on May 12, 2016, and was the first of its kind in Scotland.

The site was designed so customers could order items online for collection or home delivery.

It is now due to close after nine years, however, IKEA has confirmed that they are “exploring new locations” in the city.

Outside of Aberdeen, there are IKEA stores in Edinburgh, Glasgow and plans to open a store in Dundee.

Now, shoppers in Aberdeen will have to take a 262-mile trip to the next nearest Ikea which is in Edinburgh.

The store also had a cafe which served up the famous IKEA meatballs.

There are now only two IKEA stores in Scotland. | Google

In a statement, the store said: “We can confirm that we’ve taken the decision to close our Order and Collection Point in Aberdeen.

“Our commitment to the city remains and we’re currently exploring new locations in the area.