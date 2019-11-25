Aberdeen-headquartered EnerMech names replacement chief

Mechanical and electrical services specialist EnerMech has named industry heavyweight Chris Brown as its new chief executive.

Brown was previously chief executive of engineering and construction company Kentz where he spearheaded its growth from a small Aim-quoted business to a £2 billion-revenue FTSE 250 company before its sale and integration into SNC Lavalin, in 2014.

More recently, he held the role of corporate development officer with SNC Lavalin where his success included the £2.1bn acquisition of WS Atkins in 2017.

Prior to this, Brown held senior leadership roles within US Fortune 500 companies Kellogg Brown & Root and Foster Wheeler.

EnerMech founder Doug Duguid returned to the chief executive’s post in September on an interim basis after his initial replacement, John Guy, stood down from the role for personal family reasons.

EnerMech’s chairman John Kennedy, who led the search process on behalf of its private equity owner, Nasdaq-listed The Carlyle Group, said: “Chris has an exceptional track record in growing and improving international service based businesses. I am personally very pleased that we have been able to attract someone of Chris’s calibre and track record.”

Aberdeen-headquartered EnerMech employs some 3,500 staff across 40 locations in the UK, Norway, the Middle East, Caspian, Asia, Africa, Australia and Americas.

Brown’s appointment as chief executive is effective from 1 January 2020.

