Aberdeen haulage firm driving forward after tripling size of headquarters

Grampian Continental operates globally with hubs in Italy, the Netherland and Great Yarmouth, and specialises in the transportation of oil and gas and renewable energy products.

The Aberdeen firm has trebled the size of its Scottish base after purchasing a 4.5-acre plot in the Altens area of the city, allowing additional space for its 105-strong fleet. The launch of the expanded HQ follows a £1.4 million funding package from Royal Bank of Scotland.

Founded in 2009, Grampian Continental employs 150 staff across operational, warehouse and driver roles, and is aiming to add to the team over the next 12 months.

Finance director Neil Bremnar said: “We’re really excited to move into our new premises after what has been a challenging 12 months for both Grampian Continental and many of our customers, particularly those in the oil and gas sector.

“Despite a turbulent period, we’re looking forward to working towards business objectives that are set to drive a buoyant level of new opportunities both here in Scotland and internationally. Our modern fleet ranges from rapid response vans to vehicles capable of moving 150 tonnes of material.

“The trusted support and advice from Royal Bank of Scotland has enabled us to embark on our next chapter with confidence as we continue to provide a first-class service to clients.”

David Snell, senior relationship manager at RBS, added: “It’s great to see Neil and his team relocate to a larger site that matches their operational demand.”

