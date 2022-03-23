Aberdeen Harbour study shows 'green shore power' could slash emissions by 90%

The feasibility study, delivered in partnership with Connected Places Catapult, found that 78 per cent of port emissions in the city’s North Harbour can be attributed to vessels at berth.

Green shore power could reduce these emissions by more than 90 per cent, as well as minimising noise and air pollution levels, according to the research.

In November, Aberdeen Harbour signed a memorandum of understanding with BP to identify and develop projects that could reduce emissions and lower air and noise pollution from vessels calling to the port, including the supply of a zero or low carbon power supply to all vessels in port, over time.

Aberdeen Harbour Board has announced the findings of a feasibility study into providing green shore power within Aberdeen North Harbour and is calling for collaboration and funding from the public and private sectors to make it a reality.

Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive of Aberdeen Harbour Board, said: “Providing green shore power is a win for the port, our customers, the community and the environment. We now need commitment and collaboration as well as investment from the public and private sector to deliver the demonstrator project.

“The feasibility study has developed a place-centred blueprint of the future green port that can be utilised by other ports across the country. I’m proud that Aberdeen Harbour is leading the way and we look forward to working with other ports to progress this work.”

The study was funded with a grant of more than £400,000 from the UK government’s £20 million clean maritime demonstration competition, which was introduced to drive innovation for clean maritime and shipping projects.

The project involved extensive stakeholder engagement and data analysis, helping to build a detailed picture of the needs and expectations of shipowners and port users.

Thomas White, ecosystem director - maritime & ports for Connected Places Catapult, said: “Aberdeen has long been a centre of excellence in future energy systems. The clean maritime demonstrator competition has enabled us to work together with Aberdeen Harbour on the greatest challenges to face the sector in a generation.

“Through working with our partners at the port, Buro Happold, the Tyndall Centre and regional leaders, we have developed our port blueprint to be transferable to other ports and coastal regions.

“This will build confidence in future decarbonisation solutions across the sector, informing next steps and stimulating collaboration in the run up to the recently announced, multi-year extension to the clean maritime demonstrator competition.”

Luke Hendricksen, marine operations lead at energy giant BP, added: “Shore power infrastructure is an important step in the decarbonisation of marine operations and aligns closely to BP’s long-term decarbonisation ambitions. We are proud to support this project.”

Connected Places Catapult supported Aberdeen Harbour by connecting with other UK port regions and providing a “place-centred blueprint” of the future green port that can be utilised by other ports across the country. Buro Happold and Tyndall Centre also provided support to the project.

The proposed demonstrator project could provide green shore power in North Harbour within two years. Agreeing the commercial model and securing funding from the public and private sectors is seen as critical to progressing to the next phase of the project.

