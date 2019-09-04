Aberdeen firm TWMA secures £20m work in North Sea

Aberdeen-based drilling waste management outfit TWMA has secured contracts valued at £20 million in the North Sea during the first eight months of 2019.

The contracts, with major North Sea operators, see the firm provide offshore processing of drilling waste using its TCC RotoMill technology, allowing drill cuttings to be managed “safely and effectively” on site.

In order to support the new business won this year, the company has pumped more than £10m into new equipment and facilities. It said it had seen a recent shift in the North Sea to companies choosing to process drilling waste offshore.

Gareth Innes, chief commercial officer, said: “There has been a real shift in culture in the North Sea, with companies no longer relying on the traditional skip and ship method but instead recognising the value that wellsite processing can bring to a project in terms of safety, environment and cost savings. We are pleased to be at the forefront of this change across the industry.”