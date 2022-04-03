Aberdeen consultancy Add Energy unveils new training division

The Norway-headquartered business says the new offering – known as The Add Energy Academy – has been designed to enhance knowledge and skills of workforces to enable businesses operating across the energy sectors to be safe, efficient, and effective.

The venture specialises in drilling and well engineering, operations and maintenance, as well as safety and risk management, and new courses available include one the firm says is the first of its kind to offer e-learning modules based around blowout contingency and well integrity.

Training is being delivered digitally through a combination of interactive sessions, workshops, simulations and meetings, with some face-to-face classes also on offer. The Add Energy Academy also provides bespoke training courses, including competency gap assessments to identify risk and determine where learning-and development investment should be made.

Terje Løkke-Sørensen, chief technical officer at the firm, a 2019 Queen’s Awards for Enterprise winner, said: “Training has been at the heart of what we offer our clients for a number of years. The Add Energy Academy is an exciting next step as we continue to evolve our offering to suit industry demands.

“The team at Add Energy are all passionate about passing on key learnings and knowledge, gained from considerable experience within the fields in which we operate. Many of our course leaders have over 30 years of experience, working in some of the most hostile and challenging environments.

"To be able to pass on this type of knowledge is a huge asset of the Add Energy Academy.”

Leaders hope the courses will support the energy transition, helping those looking to transfer skills into, say, geothermal and carbon capture, utilisation and storage.

Mr Løkke-Sørensen also said: “With our roots in oil and gas, we can clearly see how these skills are transferrable to the renewable energy sector.

“In order to meet the high demand for new energies, we urgently need a sizable skilled workforce. It is our hope that our training modules can support the transfer of these skills for new markets.”

