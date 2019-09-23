Aberdeen clothing brand unwraps all-natural faux fur line

Have your say

An Aberdeenshire fashion firm has launched its debut collection featuring a range of all-natural alternatives to plastic-based faux fur.

Environmentally conscious clothing brand Polly Reid has unveiled its Nadarra range, a selection of tailored, cropped jackets and capelets made from mohair taken from the founder’s own flock of goats and sheep.

The fibres are then cleaned and processed onto a cotton backing to create a 100 per cent natural faux fur fabric.

The Nadarra collection, named after the Gaelic word for natural, is handmade in the Highlands under the sustainable “slow fashion” concept.

Polly Reid, the brand’s eponymous founder and a graduate of London College of Fashion, said: “Animal welfare and caring for our environment is at the heart of the brand.

“I want to champion a sustainable slow fashion model, which promotes the idea of buying fewer clothes of a higher quality, made of natural materials that will last longer.

“By introducing a natural faux fur I hope to show that there is an natural alternative to the petroleum faux fur that is cited as a contributor to micro-plastic pollution.”