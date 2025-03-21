Aberdeen clothing brand 2tall scales new heights after software partnership

2tall, the trailblazing clothing brand for tall men, is primed for international growth after partnering with shipping software innovator Shipster.

The Aberdeen-based eCommerce retailer has invested in technology to digitalise its warehouse management and shipping process to enable faster, error-free, and cost-effective order fulfilment.

Central to the strategy is its deployment of Shipster, the custom shipping integration platform which connects online retailers, eCommerce warehouses and distributors with over 100 available couriers, warehouse management systems and sales platforms, such as Shopify.

As a result 2tall has automated its pick-to-ship process, increasing efficiency and productivity, increasing profits and enabling operational flexibility for growth.

2tall modelling some clothing made specially for tall men

The impact has been immediate. During Black Friday 2024 - the first with the new platform - 2tall dispatched more than double the number of orders it was capable of using its previous system.

Commenting on the partnership, J.J. Warwick, Managing Director of 2tall, said: “We’ve always seen ourselves as a solution to a problem that tall men face, and our goal has always been to make life easier for guys who have been overlooked by traditional retailers, and even big and tall stores, which a lot of our customers complain put the focus on big, rather than tall and slim.

“As we grew, the challenges of managing fulfilment and shipping were taking up too much of our time. Partnering with Shipster has been transformative. It’s freed us to focus on what we do best - creating exceptional clothing - while they take care of the complex logistics.”

Since its launch in 2013, 2tall has disrupted the fashion industry by solving a critical problem for tall men - providing stylish, high-quality and well-fitting clothing. The brand has been endorsed by ex-footballer Peter Crouch and thousands of professional sportsmen such as British basketball alumni Kieron Achara, and commonwealth beach volleyball player Chris Gregory.

Packing benches at 2tall in Aberdeen

But as international demand surged, the company’s previous systems struggled to keep pace, leading to inefficiencies, rising costs, and increased errors. J.J. and co-founder Andrew Burr recognised that its existing logistics infrastructure needed a radical overhaul to continue scaling efficiently.

The new technology stack has slashed dispatch times and enabled the company to handle a larger volume of orders with unprecedented speed and precision.

By replacing manual processes with barcode scanning and automated shipping rules, 2tall has reduced human intervention and error, ensuring that customers receive the right products, every time. This shift has not only improved accuracy but also increased operational efficiency.

Shipster’s dynamic shipping algorithms have made it possible for 2tall to automatically select the most cost-effective carriers based on weight, destination, and parcel type. This has led to significant savings on both shipping costs and costly reshipping due to errors. Automated shipping rules have enabled all staff to dispatch an order, without the need for experience in knowing which services to use where.

LtoR - 2tall.com co-founders Andrew Burr and J.J. Warwick

Shipster's flexible licensing model also means that the business can add or remove licenses or couriers during busier or quieter periods, a particular need for retailers.