Aberdeen-based Tendeka seals key Norwegian deal with energy giant Equinor

The agreement, which also includes options for further extension periods, will see the firm manage the complete supply chain of sand and inflow control equipment. It builds on a decade-long relationship between the two businesses.

Established in 2009, Tendeka operates in strategically positioned bases, located at global energy hubs including the North Sea, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North and South America.

Chief executive Brad Baker said: “This is real recognition for the work our team has delivered to Equinor for more than a decade. It’s also recognition of our drive for innovation on this project, as well as both teams’ joint approach to implementing sustainability measures that can make a difference.

Equinor’s Oseberg field. Picture: Harald Pettersen / Equinor

“It’s significant that our technology will now be available for deployment across all Equinor’s Norwegian Continental Shelf assets and further cements our position as the global industry leader in sand and inflow control technology.”

Karianne Amundsen, Tendeka’s Scandinavia area manager added: “We are extremely proud to be implementing an efficient supply model for sand and inflow deliveries across the continental shelf. This award is a result of a wider standardisation initiative which will enable improved logistics, reduced waste and shorter lead times.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration and delivering great results for Equinor’s assets to support the company in their strategy of creating long term value in a low-carbon future.”