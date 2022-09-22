Aberdeen-based, paypacket-focused fintech Activpayroll sees own 'salary' jump with sales up 27%

The payroll and employee mobility specialist, which says it serves more than 1,200 customers in 154 countries, has seen its income jump to £35.7 million from last year’s £27.9m, also highlighting continued delivery of robust margins with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation amounting to £10.3m.

It saw headcount in the period increase to 270 from 225, and it has opened offices in Glasgow and Manchester, complementing its premises in Edinburgh and around the world.

Activpayroll explains that its services encompass global payroll, global mobility, and international payments, with recent investment in a global HR services function, adding that it has benefited from the rising popularity of “work from anywhere” schemes that have prompted greater demand for payroll and mobility offerings covering complicated tax considerations of international teams.

Finance boss Nick Southwell said: "This year’s financial performance sets us up well for the future and we will continue to target long-term sustainable growth by focusing on strong-performing sectors and building an ambitious approach to acquiring new customers."

Chief executive Jason Allen said: "We’ve seen new appointments to the executive committee and have invested in significant key senior positions, and this has been further strengthened by significant investment in the business IT systems and infrastructure.

"As we prepare to celebrate 21 years in business this October, we will use this milestone to respect our past and celebrate our future,” he added, also acknowledging “looming global economic challenges”, but stating that the firm expects to “continue to deliver strong results”.