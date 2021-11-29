Aberdeen-based IT firm ITWorx UK downloads record financial year

The company specialises in end-to end solutions, providing strategy, direction and advice on communications, security and IT technologies.

It has unveiled a record £3.06 million turnover, saying this equates to a 15 per cent increase in its business over the past 12 months, a third of which has come from new client wins across multiple sectors, resulting in 12 new contracts that will deliver more than £450,000 over the next three years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as turning over a record £3.06 million, the firm has seen its headcount expand. Picture: contributed.

ITWorx UK also highlighted four new appointments including two apprentices, one in the commercial team and one in the services team, taking its headcount to 18.

Commercial director Jill Ross said: “We are extremely proud of the progress we have made over the past 12 months, during what has been a challenging time for businesses across the board.

"Our decision to adopt an employee-owned business model a year ago was to build and strengthen our collaborative approach as a team, with everyone working towards the same end business goals and aspirations to deliver the very best service for our clients. Gaining team-wide input and giving them a voice on various aspects of the business and the future direction of it has provided us with a clear strategy and unified culture.”

Technical director – and fellow co-founder – Philip Mowatt said: “In the year ahead, we will continue to invest in our people and expanding our technology and services portfolio. This will be instrumental in building the future direction of the company.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.