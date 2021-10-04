AAB boosts leadership with appointment of tax director based in Edinburgh

The firm said Ms Thomson, who is based in its Edinburgh office, is a key member of its corporate tax team, advising both individual and corporate clients on all aspects of UK corporate and personal tax.

"She has significant specialist tax experience, including a particular emphasis on providing tailored advice on transactions, in conjunction with AAB’s corporate finance team,” said the Aberdeen-based firm, which describes itself as a tech-enabled business critical services group, and has 340 staff including 21 partners.

From left: newly promoted Katy Thomson with Lyn Calder. Picture: Simon Williams.

It said Ms Thomson, as a member of AAB’s Expertise to Entrepreneurs team, provides structuring and tax advice with a commercial focus to entrepreneurs, helping them to navigate complex tax rules and meet their current and longer-term objectives.

Lyn Calder, AAB managing partner – Edinburgh, commented: “Katy’s promotion is richly deserved, and recognises not only her skill and extensive technical expertise, but also her contribution and commitment to the business. She has played a significant role in growing our client base in Edinburgh and across the Central Belt.

“Following our recent merger with Glasgow-based accountancy firm Hardie Caldwell, and our acquisition of Edinburgh-based Purpose HR, we remain committed to developing talent and investing in our ever-growing team. Katy’s promotion is the most recent demonstration of that investment, and contributes to our ambitions to build and sustain a strong leadership team. In so doing we shall continue to meet our clients' diverse needs across a changing market, both in the UK and globally.”

