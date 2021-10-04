AAB boosts leadership with appointment of tax director based in Edinburgh

Accountancy and business advisory firm Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB) has announced the promotion of Katy Thomson to director as part of its efforts to foster a robust leadership team.

By Emma Newlands
Monday, 4th October 2021, 4:55 am
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The firm said Ms Thomson, who is based in its Edinburgh office, is a key member of its corporate tax team, advising both individual and corporate clients on all aspects of UK corporate and personal tax.

"She has significant specialist tax experience, including a particular emphasis on providing tailored advice on transactions, in conjunction with AAB’s corporate finance team,” said the Aberdeen-based firm, which describes itself as a tech-enabled business critical services group, and has 340 staff including 21 partners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Anderson Anderson & Brown Wealth reaches 'two very key milestones'
From left: newly promoted Katy Thomson with Lyn Calder. Picture: Simon Williams.

It said Ms Thomson, as a member of AAB’s Expertise to Entrepreneurs team, provides structuring and tax advice with a commercial focus to entrepreneurs, helping them to navigate complex tax rules and meet their current and longer-term objectives.

Lyn Calder, AAB managing partner – Edinburgh, commented: “Katy’s promotion is richly deserved, and recognises not only her skill and extensive technical expertise, but also her contribution and commitment to the business. She has played a significant role in growing our client base in Edinburgh and across the Central Belt.

“Following our recent merger with Glasgow-based accountancy firm Hardie Caldwell, and our acquisition of Edinburgh-based Purpose HR, we remain committed to developing talent and investing in our ever-growing team. Katy’s promotion is the most recent demonstration of that investment, and contributes to our ambitions to build and sustain a strong leadership team. In so doing we shall continue to meet our clients' diverse needs across a changing market, both in the UK and globally.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Edinburgh
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.